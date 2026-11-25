GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer brings new customers $200 in Bonus Bets plus three months of NBA League Pass access ahead of Thanksgiving Week 12 NFL action. New customers can lock in this offer before the Packers and Rams open the holiday slate on Nov. 25. Check out other sportsbook promos available this week too.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Thanksgiving Week 12 NFL

Bettors searching for DraftKings promo code offers this holiday week will find this one simple to use since no code is needed at signup. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer activates once a new customer deposits at least $5 and places a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market. Finding the right promo code for DraftKings has never been easier given this offer requires just one small bet to get started.

Once that first wager settles, win or lose, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. The remaining bonus bets arrive in two more $25 increments every seven days over the following 21 days through a click-to-claim process. Customers also receive a code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass as part of this DraftKings new-user promo.

This offer is open to new customers in eligible states only.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 bets instantly, followed by two $25 bets every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from those bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This promotion, including the NBA League Pass trial, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Consider using the qualifying wager on the Packers versus Rams matchup that opens the holiday schedule on Nov. 25. If Green Bay covers the spread or wins outright, any profit from that wager belongs to the customer in addition to the bonus bets already locked in. If the Rams win instead, the customer still collects the full $200 in bonus bets since the offer pays out regardless of the outcome of that first wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Thanksgiving Week 12 NFL odds on DraftKings

Packers @ Rams (Wed 8:00 PM ET): ML GB approximately +133, LAR approximately -133. Spread LAR approximately -3. Total approximately 45.

Bears @ Lions (Thu 1:00 PM ET): ML CHI -142, DET approximately +121. Spread CHI approximately -2.5. Total 55.5.

Eagles @ Cowboys (Thu 4:30 PM ET): ML PHI approximately +352, DAL -395. Spread DAL -8.5. Total 47.5.

How to claim this DraftKings promo code for Thanksgiving Week 12 NFL games

Getting started with this DraftKings promo takes just a few minutes and requires no DraftKings promo code at signup. Follow these steps before placing a wager on any of the Thanksgiving Week 12 NFL games.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, such as the Packers and Rams game on Nov. 25. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles. Claim two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through the click-to-claim prompts. Redeem the included code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Customers who want a closer look at the platform before signing up can read a full DraftKings review for more details on features and funding options.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings regularly rolls out new offers for customers who already have an account, including odds boosts and bet bundles tied to NFL Thanksgiving games. These DraftKings promo codes and seasonal boosts typically appear in the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Checking that section often is a simple way to find extra value on games like the Bills and Chiefs Thanksgiving night matchup or the Broncos and Steelers game on Black Friday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.