The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass for new customers ahead of the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving game. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer on Nov. 26. Check the latest sportsbook promos before wagering on today's matchup at AT&T Stadium.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How this DraftKings promo code works for the Philadelphia vs. Dallas game

This DraftKings new-user promo asks for a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market tied to today's Thanksgiving tripleheader. Once that first bet settles, eligible customers receive their bonus bets in stages rather than all at once. The structure rewards new sign-ups whether their opening wager on Philadelphia or Dallas wins or loses.

For example, a new customer could place $5 on the Dallas moneyline against Philadelphia this afternoon. If Dallas wins and that bet cashes, the customer still collects the full $200 in bonus bets across eight separate $25 payments. If Philadelphia pulls off the upset and the wager loses, the same $200 in bonus bets still arrives, since DraftKings only requires the bet to be placed, not won.

This promo code for DraftKings is open to new customers only, and it does not require a bonus code at signup.

A minimum $5 deposit activates the account for wagering.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market, including the Philadelphia vs. Dallas game.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles, win or lose.

Six more $25 bonus bets follow in pairs every seven days over the next 21 days through a click to claim process.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it gets issued.

The offer also includes access to a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

This batch of DraftKings promo codes and welcome offers expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

DraftKings sets the betting lines for today's Thanksgiving matchup, and those numbers give new customers plenty of options for a qualifying wager.

Philadelphia vs. Dallas odds on DraftKings

Moneyline: Philadelphia +351, Dallas -450.

Spread: Dallas -8.5.

Total: 47.5.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM ET at AT&T Stadium, airing on Fox.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings bonus before Thanksgiving kickoff

Signing up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes before Philadelphia and Dallas kick off at AT&T Stadium. Follow the steps below to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on the Philadelphia vs. Dallas game or any other market. Collect two $25 bonus bets right away, then watch for two more every seven days over the following three weeks. Use the included code to activate the three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

New customers who want a closer look at the platform before signing up can read a full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing customers

DraftKings does not stop rewarding customers after the welcome offer ends. The app regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay specials and other promo codes for DraftKings tied to major slates like today's Thanksgiving tripleheader.

Existing customers can find these updated offers by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab. New boosts tend to appear around marquee events, so it helps to check back often during the NFL season, including on days like Thanksgiving when three games are on the schedule.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.