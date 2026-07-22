DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a great welcome offer for new users ahead of Wednesday's rubber match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies. Through July 22, you can claim Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets on DraftKings. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Wednesday's Dodgers-Phillies showdown. Once you meet those requirements, the DraftKings new-user promo activates automatically.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with $150 in bonus bets issued in six increments of $25 each. For example, if you place $5 on the Dodgers to win and Eric Lauer delivers a gem, you collect your cash winnings on top of the bonus bets. If Aaron Nola silences the Los Angeles lineup and your bet loses, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying wager of at least $5 are required.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed; the offer applies automatically upon registration.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

This offer is available to new customers only.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Wednesday's game

Claiming the DraftKings promo codes offer ahead of Dodgers vs. Phillies is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: After verifying your account, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any available market, such as the Dodgers-Phillies series finale, to trigger the welcome offer automatically. Collect your bonus bets: Whether your first bet wins or loses, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account in six $25 increments, ready to use within seven days.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users on Dodgers vs. Phillies

DraftKings consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers well beyond the welcome offer. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions are regularly featured across major sporting events, including MLB matchups like Wednesday's Dodgers-Phillies decider. The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals appear frequently, so it pays to browse before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.