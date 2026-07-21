DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have won 14 straight games, and Tuesday's clash with the Baltimore Orioles is the perfect time to act on the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets through July 22 via sportsbook promos . No code is required to claim.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Red Sox vs. Orioles

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and easy to unlock. Make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will reward you with $150 in bonus bets. No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

The DraftKings new-user promo pays out regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses. Say you back the Red Sox on the moneyline Tuesday night and Ranger Suarez delivers a strong return from the injured list — you still collect the $150 in bonus bets even if the result goes the other way. If Boston wins and your bet cashes, you keep those winnings too, though the original $5 stake is not included in any bonus-derived payout.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.

Bonus bets are issued as six separate $25 bets totaling $150.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

Available to new DraftKings customers only.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Claiming this DraftKings promo is quick and simple. Follow the steps below to get your bonus bets in time for Tuesday's game between Boston and Baltimore.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, such as the Red Sox vs. Orioles moneyline, run line, or total. Receive your $150 in bonus bets automatically, win or lose, and use them within seven days of issuance.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and promotions, check out our complete DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users on Red Sox vs. Orioles

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for current users across all major sports. From profit boosts on MLB games to stepped-up parlays and same-game parlay insurance, there is usually something worth checking before you place your next bet.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to browse before locking in your wagers on games like Tuesday's Red Sox-Orioles matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.