DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for Twins vs. Guardians

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a great welcome offer for new users ahead of Twins vs. Guardians on Thursday, July 23. Grab Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets and put it to work on today's AL Central showdown. Browse other sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Twins vs. Guardians

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Thursday's series finale between Minnesota and Cleveland. The bonus activates automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with $150 in bonus bets, issued in six increments of $25. Say you back Gavin Williams and the Guardians on the moneyline and Cleveland comes up short against Taj Bradley and the Twins. You still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to use however you like. On the other hand, if Jose Ramirez sparks a Cleveland comeback and your bet wins, you collect your cash winnings on top of the bonus.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports market.

Bonus bets are issued as six $25 increments totaling $150.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed; the offer applies automatically.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Twins vs. Guardians

Claiming this offer before first pitch is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed on today's game.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by providing your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new account. Place a $5 wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market, including the Twins vs. Guardians series finale, to trigger the welcome offer. Collect your bonus: Whether your bet wins or loses, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use them within seven days of issuance.

For a deeper look at what this platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

The perks at DraftKings do not stop after you claim the welcome offer. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions waiting inside the app. The best place to look is the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently with new deals tied to major sporting events.

Whether it is an MLB series finale or a marquee matchup in another sport, DraftKings consistently rewards loyal customers with fresh incentives. Make it a habit to check that section before placing your next wager so you never miss out on added value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.