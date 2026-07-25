DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for Yankees vs. Phillies

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Yankees vs. Phillies action this July 25. New users can claim Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets with no code required. Browse other sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer works for Yankees vs. Phillies

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and easy to understand. No promo code for DraftKings is required — the welcome offer applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager on any sports betting market, including Saturday's Yankees vs. Phillies matchup at Citizens Bank Park.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with $150 in bonus bets, issued as six $25 bonus bets. For example, if you back Aaron Judge and the Yankees to win and they come through against Ryan Weathers' counterpart on the mound, you still collect your $150 in bonus bets on top of any cash winnings. If the Phillies rally behind Bryce Harper and the Yankees fall short, the bonus bets are still yours to use.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying $5 wager are required to unlock the offer.

No DraftKings promo code is needed — the offer applies automatically at registration.

Bonus bets are issued as six $25 bonus bets totaling $150, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from the time of issuance.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Yankees vs. Phillies

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and place your qualifying wager on tonight's game.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, choose from the available deposit methods and add a minimum of $5 to your new account. Place a $5 wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market, including Yankees vs. Phillies, to trigger the welcome offer. The $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account automatically after your qualifying bet settles.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full DraftKings review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, betting markets, and ongoing promotions.

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers to explore after Yankees vs. Phillies

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers are updated regularly and cover a wide range of sports and betting markets. Whether you are following the Yankees and Phillies deep into the season or betting across multiple leagues, it is worth checking back often to see what is available.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.