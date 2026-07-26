DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball

No DraftKings promo code is needed to grab one of the best sportsbook promos available this July 27. New users can claim Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets and put it to work on Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball at Citizens Bank Park.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Yankees vs. Phillies

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will reward you with $150 in bonus bets, split into six $25 increments, regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

Say you back the Yankees to pull off the upset against Cristopher Sanchez and New York comes through with a late Aaron Judge home run. You collect your winnings from the bet, and the $150 in bonus bets still land in your account. If the Phillies hold on behind Sanchez's dominant stuff and your Yankees bet falls short, the $150 in bonus bets arrive all the same.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required to unlock the offer.

Bonus bets are issued as six $25 increments totaling $150.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically upon registration.

With Sunday Night Baseball drawing a national audience, there is no shortage of markets to target. Whether you fancy the Phillies' home-field edge and Sanchez's 2.71 ERA, or you want to back the Yankees' power bats to make Ryan Weathers pay, this DraftKings new-user promo gives you a strong starting point for the series finale.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Sunday Night Baseball

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying wager placed before first pitch at Citizens Bank Park.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new account. Place a $5 wager: Choose any available sports betting market — including Yankees vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball — and place a qualifying bet of at least $5. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use them within seven days (168 hours) of issuance before they expire.

Want a deeper look at the platform before you sign up? Check out our full DraftKings review for a complete breakdown of features, markets, and more.

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

The DraftKings promo codes and deals do not stop after you claim the welcome offer. DraftKings consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly. Checking that section before placing your next bet is always a smart habit to build.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.