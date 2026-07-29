DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA Games

The DraftKings promo code unlocks one of the best welcome offers available for Wednesday, July 29 — and there is no shortage of action to target. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets across a loaded MLB slate and a pair of WNBA matchups. Browse all current sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up.

How the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code works for MLB and WNBA betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the offer applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager on any sports betting market to trigger the promotion. No promo code for DraftKings needs to be entered at any point during sign-up.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. Say you back the Mariners to upset the Dodgers in Wednesday night's marquee West Coast matchup and the bet loses — you still receive the full $150 in bonus bets. If the Mariners win and your wager cashes, you collect your winnings and still receive the bonus bets on top. The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets are issued win or lose after your first qualifying wager settles.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

With Wednesday's MLB slate running from afternoon getaway games through a late Mariners-Dodgers anchor, there are plenty of markets to target with your qualifying $5 bet. The WNBA card adds Minnesota-Toronto and Golden State-Phoenix as additional options if you prefer basketball. Plan your first wager accordingly and make sure to use your bonus bets before the seven-day window closes.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for Wednesday's MLB and WNBA slate

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before Wednesday's games tip off and first pitches fly.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by providing your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: After your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new account. Place a $5 wager: Choose any sports betting market — a Mariners-Dodgers moneyline, a Yankees-White Sox run line, or a WNBA spread for Minnesota-Toronto all qualify — and place your minimum $5 bet. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account once the qualifying wager settles. Use them within seven days.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

The welcome offer is just the starting point at DraftKings. Existing customers can find a rotating lineup of odds boosts, profit boosts, and bonus bet opportunities by tapping the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers refresh regularly and are often tied to specific games or sports, making it worth checking back throughout the week. With a slate this deep — spanning afternoon MLB games all the way through a late Mariners-Dodgers showdown — there is usually something worth targeting.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.