DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB & WNBA on July 28

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get into Tuesday's packed sports slate. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets in time for July 28's 15-game MLB schedule and the Indiana Fever vs. Seattle Storm spotlight matchup. Browse more sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up.

How the DraftKings promo code works for MLB and WNBA betting

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any available sports market to trigger the promotion automatically.

Win or lose that opening bet, DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets broken into six $25 increments. That means you could place your $5 wager on Cubs-Cardinals, Mariners-Dodgers, or the Fever-Storm rematch and still collect the full bonus regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required to unlock the bonus.

Bonus bets are issued as six $25 increments totaling $150.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from the time of issuance.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically upon registration.

If you place your $5 bet on the Fever-Storm game and Indiana covers, you still walk away with $150 in bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the MLB slate. If the bet loses, the same $150 in bonus bets lands in your account. Either way, the DraftKings new-user promo delivers the same result.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Tuesday's slate

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get your account set up before the first pitch or tip-off on Tuesday.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal details. You cannot participate if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new account. Place your qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market — whether that's a Braves-Mets run line, a Yankees-White Sox moneyline, or the Fever-Storm spread — and the $150 in bonus bets will be issued automatically. Use your bonus bets: You will have seven days from issuance to use all six $25 bonus bets across any available markets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, odds, and ongoing offers, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users on MLB and WNBA night

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers well beyond the welcome offer. Profit boosts, stepped-up parlays, and same-game parlay insurance-style promotions appear regularly throughout the week. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated daily. With a full 15-game MLB slate and a high-profile WNBA matchup on Tuesday, there is no shortage of markets where those boosts can add real value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.