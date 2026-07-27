DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Monday's MLB Slate

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a great welcome offer for Monday, July 27. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets to use across a full 12-game MLB slate. From Phillies-Marlins to Astros-Angels, there is no shortage of action to target with your first wager. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Monday's MLB slate

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. That means you can back the Phillies against the Marlins in the early window, and no matter how that game plays out, the bonus bets land in your account. If your $5 bet on Braves-Mets wins, you collect your winnings on top of the $150 in bonus bets, though the original stake is not included in any bonus-derived winnings.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.

No DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is needed — the offer applies automatically.

Bonus bets are issued win or lose after your first qualifying wager settles.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

With 12 MLB games on the board Monday, there are plenty of spots to deploy your bonus bets. The late window alone features Astros-Angels, Red Sox-Athletics, and Brewers-Giants, giving you multiple opportunities to spread action across the night. This DraftKings new-user promo is a strong way to get started on a baseball-heavy evening.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Monday's MLB games

Claiming this DraftKings promo is a quick process. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before the first pitch Monday.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You must not be on any self-exclusion lists for gambling to participate. Deposit funds: After your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new account. Place a $5 wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market, including any of Monday's MLB games. The offer applies automatically — no code is required. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. You have seven days from issuance to use them.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning at DraftKings. Existing users can find a steady rotation of odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions by tapping the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These deals refresh regularly and often align with major games and events on the schedule.

Whether you are looking for a same-game parlay boost on a late MLB game or a weekly reload offer, it is worth checking the app before placing your bets. DraftKings consistently rewards active users with new opportunities throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.