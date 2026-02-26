DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for NBA, College Basketball, and NHL Action Tonight

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $200 in bonus bets for tonight's exciting slate of NBA, college basketball, and NHL games. The promotion allows bettors to wager $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins, making Thursday, Feb. 26 the perfect time to explore sportsbook promos .

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for tonight's games

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. The offer provides an excellent opportunity to bet on tonight's premium matchups, including the Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, or any of the compelling NHL games featuring teams fresh off their Olympic success. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.

The key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to get one promo code to redeem the offer.

Only if your first bet wins, DraftKings provides eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings, and bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Must complete 1x wagering requirement before accessing withdrawable cash winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Houston Rockets to beat the Orlando Magic and they win, you'll receive your original $5 bet winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Magic win instead, you'll only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving the bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo creates an exciting opportunity to capitalize on tonight's basketball and hockey action.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code bonus for tonight's slate

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete.

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and entering your personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the token before placing your first $5 qualifying bet on any of tonight's NBA, college basketball, or NHL games. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and bonuses often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, including tonight's marquee matchups between top NBA teams and exciting college basketball games on Peacock.

The sportsbook regularly updates these promotional offerings, ensuring both new and existing customers have access to enhanced betting value throughout the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.