DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for NCAA Tournament Saturday Late Games

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets for Saturday's NCAA Tournament action. The promotion includes a 100% profit boost for tournament futures betting. Take advantage of this welcome offer and explore other sportsbook promos available on March 21.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NCAA Tournament Saturday games

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament futures betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the offer.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of qualifying bet placement.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bet stake is not included in winnings.

100% profit boost applies to NCAA Tournament winner futures bets.

For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against TCU and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the $200 in bonus bets to continue wagering on other Saturday games like Texas A&M versus Houston or Texas against Gonzaga.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's NCAA Tournament games

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Saturday's late tournament games:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promo token before placing your first $5 qualifying bet on any NCAA Tournament market. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for tournament futures. Use bonus bets within seven days and complete 1x wagering requirement for withdrawals.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users during the NCAA Tournament

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the tournament. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special tournament-themed promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and parlay insurance for multi-leg wagers.

The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional offerings during major sporting events, so checking the promotions tab daily ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your tournament betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.