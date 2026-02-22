DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code for the USA vs. Canada Gold Medal Game on Sunday, Feb. 22. This bet $5, get $200 bonus bets promotion activates only if your first wager wins. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 22 for this marquee hockey matchup.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for USA vs. Canada

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. You must select the promotional token before placing your minimum $5 bet to activate the offer. The promotion delivers eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, but only if your initial wager wins.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must make a minimum $5 deposit and qualifying $5 bet.

Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if your first bet wins.

Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on USA to win the Gold Medal Game at +120 odds and they defeat Canada, you would receive your $6 profit plus the original $5 stake, along with $200 in bonus bets. However, if Canada wins in regulation or overtime, you would lose your $5 wager and receive no bonus bets. The bonus bets must be used within seven days and carry a 1x wagering requirement before winnings become withdrawable cash.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for the Gold Medal Game

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for USA vs. Canada:

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing personal information for identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your first $5 wager on any sports market, including the Gold Medal Game. If your bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this new customer offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and same-game parlay boosts that can increase potential winnings on hockey games and other sports.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.