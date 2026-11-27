The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in Bonus Bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday Game. No promo code for DraftKings is required to activate this offer on Nov. 27. Check out these sportsbook promos before kickoff at Kyle Field.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday Game

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer activates once a new customer deposits at least $5 and places a qualifying $5 wager on the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday Game or any other available market. Win or lose, DraftKings issues two $25 Bonus Bets right away, then releases two more every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process. This DraftKings new-user promo also unlocks a three month trial of NBA League Pass.

Suppose a customer places that opening $5 wager on Texas to cover the -11.5 spread against Texas A&M and the bet wins. DraftKings still delivers the full $200 in Bonus Bets since the offer pays out no matter the result of the first wager. If Texas A&M covers instead and the bet loses, the customer receives the exact same eight $25 Bonus Bets over the following three weeks.

Available to new customers only, with no promo code for DraftKings required to enroll.

Minimum deposit of $5 needed to qualify.

Qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday Game or any other market triggers the offer.

Two $25 Bonus Bets land instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Six more $25 Bonus Bets release in pairs every seven days for 21 days via click to claim.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after DraftKings issues them.

The stake from the qualifying wager does not count toward any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo, which includes a three month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

DraftKings odds for Texas vs. Texas A&M

DraftKings lists the following odds for tonight's Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday Game, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET on ABC. These numbers reflect the current moneyline, spread and total for the matchup at Kyle Field.

Moneyline: Texas -455, Texas A&M +350.

Spread: Texas -11.5.

Total: 41.5.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code for the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday Game

Follow these steps to claim this DraftKings promo code offer before betting on the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday Game. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to placing that first qualifying wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday Game or any other market. Collect two $25 Bonus Bets instantly, then watch for six more $25 Bonus Bets and the NBA League Pass trial code over the next three weeks.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and a complete breakdown of the welcome offer. That review covers everything needed before placing a first wager on this Black Friday rivalry game.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings regularly rotates bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, separate from this welcome offer. Check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the season for fresh DraftKings promo codes tied to football, basketball and other sports. These ongoing offers give returning bettors more ways to get involved beyond the Texas vs. Texas A&M Black Friday Game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.