The latest DraftKings promo code gives new customers $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass for a $5 bet. No code is needed, and it's live as of Thursday, Nov. 26 ahead of the Chicago vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day Game. Check other sportsbook promos before betting on the Bears and Lions.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Bears vs. Lions

New customers who want to bet on the Chicago vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day Game can activate this DraftKings new-user promo in minutes. Simply deposit at least $5, then place a first wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the Bears and Lions game. Win or lose, the qualifying wager unlocks the bonus bets tied to this DraftKings promo code offer.

For example, a $5 wager on the Lions moneyline against the Bears earns the bonus bets regardless of the outcome. If the bet wins, the customer collects the cash payout separately from the bonus bets. If the bet loses, the $200 in bonus bets still arrive, giving new customers more chances to wager on the rest of the season.

Here is how the bonus bets get distributed once the qualifying wager settles. Each increment follows the same $25 structure until the full amount arrives.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

The total payout equals $200 in bonus bets across eight separate $25 increments.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer.

This welcome offer, which includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current DraftKings odds for Bears vs. Lions

Here are the latest DraftKings odds for the Chicago vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day Game, current at the time of publishing. Lines can shift before kickoff, so check the DraftKings Sportsbook app for the most up-to-date numbers.

Moneyline: Bears -148, Lions +125.

Spread: Bears -2.5.

Total: 55.5.

Kickoff: 1:00 PM ET.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Thanksgiving football

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings takes just a few minutes before the Bears and Lions kick off. Follow the steps below to claim the bonus bets and the NBA League Pass trial.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on the Chicago vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day Game or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 21 days through click-to-claim. Redeem the included code for the NBA League Pass trial.

Read our full DraftKings review for more on the app's features and betting markets. The review covers deposit methods, mobile navigation and additional promos.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers watching Bears vs. Lions

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers claiming this welcome offer. Bettors who already have an account can check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app for the latest offers tied to NFL Thanksgiving football and beyond.

These ongoing DraftKings promo codes often include profit boosts, odds enhancements and specials tied to marquee games like Bears vs. Lions. Checking the app regularly ensures customers never miss a new offer throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.