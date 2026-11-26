Claim the DraftKings promo code offer and get $200 in bonus bets before Chiefs vs. Bills kicks off Nov. 26. No code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers can back Kansas City or Buffalo while browsing other sportsbook promos for Thursday Night Football.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Chiefs vs. Bills

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer rewards a first wager of at least $5 placed on any market, including the Chiefs vs. Bills matchup at Highmark Stadium. There is no promo code for DraftKings needed to unlock the bonus bets or the NBA League Pass access. A qualifying deposit and wager trigger the full reward no matter how the opening bet settles.

The NBA League Pass access included with this DraftKings promo runs for three months, giving new customers a way to watch league games while the bonus bets roll in over the following weeks. That extra perk adds value on top of the $200 bonus bet total tied to tonight's AFC matchup between Kansas City and Buffalo.

The offer breaks down into clear steps and terms. Review the details below before placing a wager on tonight's game between the Chiefs and the Bills.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 to fund a new DraftKings account.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly once the qualifying wager is placed.

Receive two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake does not count toward winnings earned from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

A customer who places $5 on the Chiefs moneyline at +130 for tonight's game still receives the full $200 in bonus bets even if Kansas City loses. A $5 wager on Buffalo's moneyline at -154 that wins returns a modest profit in addition to the same bonus bet schedule. Either outcome on this opening wager satisfies the requirement for this DraftKings new-user promo.

Customers can also apply the qualifying $5 wager to the point spread, the total, or a same-game parlay tied to tonight's showdown between Buffalo and Kansas City. Any settled market counts toward unlocking the bonus bet rewards and the NBA League Pass access.

Chiefs vs. Bills odds on DraftKings

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the following odds for tonight's 8:20 PM ET kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

Moneyline: Chiefs +130, Bills -154.

Spread: Bills -3.

Total: 45.5 points.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings welcome offer before Thursday Night Football

Signing up takes just a few minutes before Chiefs vs. Bills reaches kickoff tonight at Highmark Stadium. Follow the steps below to claim the bonus bets and the NBA League Pass access tied to this offer.

Click the sign-up link to start creating a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first wager of $5 or more on Chiefs vs. Bills or another available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for three weeks. Claim the NBA League Pass access included with this DraftKings promo codes welcome package.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook's features and mobile app before placing a wager on tonight's game.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing customers

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Check the Promos section of the DraftKings app to see current offers tied to Chiefs vs. Bills and other matchups around the league. These boosts change often, so check back before placing a wager on any future Thursday Night Football game or weekend slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.