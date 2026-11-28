GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass for new customers ahead of Michigan vs. Ohio State on Nov. 28. No code is required to activate this DraftKings promo. Just sign up, deposit $5, place a wager on The Game, and browse more sportsbook promos while you're at it.

Using the DraftKings promo code for Michigan vs. Ohio State

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer works as a bet and get promotion built around new-customer sign-ups. After a $5 deposit and a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including Michigan vs. Ohio State, DraftKings issues the bonus bets in stages. Customers receive two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next three weeks.

Michigan vs. Ohio State, known across college football as The Game, kicks off Saturday afternoon and gives new bettors a clear target for this first wager. Using the DraftKings promo code around a nationally televised rivalry matchup makes it easy to track bet settlement and bonus bet releases. The offer applies the same way whether someone bets on the spread, the total, or a player prop tied to the game.

Here is a closer look at the full terms for this DraftKings new-user promo:

New customers in eligible states can claim the offer by signing up through DraftKings Sportsbook.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the account.

Customers must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market, such as the Michigan vs. Ohio State spread or total.

The first bet counts toward the promo whether it wins or loses.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly, then two more $25 bonus bets release every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Stakes are not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings promo code offer, which also includes access to a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Consider how this plays out with a wager on Michigan vs. Ohio State. A $5 bet on Ohio State's moneyline that wins still only unlocks the bonus bet schedule, since the stake is excluded from the payout. A $5 bet on Michigan's moneyline that loses triggers the same $200 bonus bet rollout, because DraftKings pays out the offer regardless of the result of that first wager.

Bettors searching for other DraftKings promo codes won't find a better entry point than this offer tied to The Game. No promo code for DraftKings is necessary during sign-up, since the system automatically applies the offer once the qualifying deposit and wager are complete.

Michigan vs. Ohio State odds on DraftKings

Here is a look at the current line for Saturday's matchup, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

Michigan vs. Ohio State (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Michigan +326, Ohio State -385.

Spread: Ohio State -10.5.

Total: 37.5.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Michigan vs. Ohio State

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings promo code offer and get ready to bet on Michigan vs. Ohio State.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Michigan vs. Ohio State or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager posts. Claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next three weeks through the click-to-claim prompts. Use the included code to activate a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and betting markets, read this DraftKings review before kickoff.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers around Michigan vs. Ohio State

DraftKings regularly rolls out extra bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers beyond the new-customer welcome offer. These promotions often tie into marquee events like Michigan vs. Ohio State and change on a weekly basis. Check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see which boosts apply to Saturday's slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.