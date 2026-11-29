GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

Score big with the DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets before Raiders vs. Browns kicks off Sunday Night Football this Nov. 29. No code is required, just sign up and spend $5, get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass. Check out more sportsbook promos while you get ready for kickoff.

DraftKings promo code details for Raiders vs. Browns Sunday Night Football

This DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a simple path to $200 in bonus bets ahead of the Raiders and Browns matchup on Sunday Night Football. The DraftKings new-user promo requires just a $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager, win or lose, to unlock the full reward.

Here is how the DraftKings promo works step by step.

The offer is available only to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum $5 deposit activates the account for wagering.

A qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, including Raiders vs. Browns, triggers the reward.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Six additional $25 bonus bets follow, released in pairs every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date they are issued.

The promotion also includes access to a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

This DraftKings promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Consider placing that qualifying wager on the Browns moneyline against the Raiders. If Cleveland wins, the bet settles as a winner at the posted odds. If Las Vegas pulls off the upset instead, the wager loses, but the two instant $25 bonus bets still land in the account since the offer pays out whether that first bet wins or loses.

No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate any part of this welcome offer. Every term listed above applies the same way regardless of which team a customer backs in this matchup.

Current DraftKings odds for Raiders vs. Browns

Moneyline: Raiders +209, Browns -253.

Spread: Browns -6.

Total: 37.5.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before kickoff

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes only a few minutes before the Raiders and Browns kick off Sunday Night Football.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Raiders vs. Browns game or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly once the qualifying wager settles. Claim the remaining six $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through the click-to-claim process in the app.

Bettors who want more detail on the platform before signing up can read a full DraftKings review for additional context on the app and its features.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers after the game

DraftKings regularly refreshes its lineup of bonuses for existing customers, separate from this promo code for DraftKings new customers. Bettors can open the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to find fresh offers tied to other games throughout the football season.

Those ongoing DraftKings promo codes often include profit boosts and odds boosts on marquee matchups. Checking the app regularly after claiming the Raiders vs. Browns welcome offer helps customers stay on top of any new deals DraftKings rolls out next.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.