DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win for Thursday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer is front and center for Thursday Night Football as the Giants host the Eagles in a pivotal NFC East clash. No code is needed to access this bonus; just deposit $5, place a $5 qualifying bet. If your first wager wins, you receive $200 in bonus bets. Don’t miss out on one of the best sportsbook promos for this Thursday night showdown.
How the DraftKings welcome offer works for Thursday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer for Thursday Night Football is simple. Register for a new account, deposit at least $5, and select your bonus token before placing a $5+ qualifying wager on Giants vs. Eagles. If your first bet wins, DraftKings will award you eight $25 bonus bets, totaling $200. All bonus bets are distributed only if your initial wager is successful, making the offer fully dependent on winning your first bet.
Here are the most important DraftKings Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets only if your first $5+ bet wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.
- You must wager bonus funds at least once before withdrawal.
- All bonus benefits are contingent on the first bet winning.
Because the bonus is only awarded if your first bet wins, it is crucial to select a wager with favorable odds and a strong chance of success. Consider betting markets and matchups carefully for Thursday Night Football to maximize your opportunity.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus for Thursday Night Football
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer before Thursday Night Football kicks off:
- Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and complete identity verification.
- Deposit at least $5 into your account.
- Select the DraftKings bonus token before placing your first bet. If you do not select the bonus token, you will not be eligible for the welcome offer.
- Place a $5+ qualifying wager on any Thursday Night Football bet, or any sports market available on DraftKings.
- Win your qualifying bet to receive eight $25 bonus bets, totaling $200.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days if awarded. Bonus bets are credited only if your first wager wins.
- Meet the 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing any winnings from bonus bets.
For a more detailed breakdown, read our DraftKings review.
More DraftKings offers for all users
The DraftKings welcome offer is just the beginning for new users, but existing customers can also enjoy a range of ongoing promotions. From odds boosts to profit boosts and special event parlays, DraftKings provides regular incentives to keep your Thursday Night Football betting exciting all season long.
- TNF Mystery Promo: You can also grab a mystery promo for this primetime matchup. It will be either a 50% profit boost token, a no-sweat token, or a choice between the two.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.