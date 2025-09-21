DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on NFL Week 3, Get $200 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
DraftKings is spicing up NFL Week 3 with a juicy welcome offer to get new bettors in the game. New users can take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offer by betting $5 on any game to unlock $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. This is a top sportsbook promo that gives football fans value all season long.
All about the DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 3
This DraftKings promo code offer is available exclusively to new users who meet the age requirement—21 or older in most states, but 18+ in DC, Kentucky, and Wyoming. To qualify, simply deposit and wager a minimum of $5 on any market. Once your first bet settles, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, which are valid for seven days. Additionally, you’ll receive an NFL Sunday Ticket promo code by email within 72 hours, giving you even more value.
Here are the details you should know:
- This offer is for new DraftKings Sportsbook users only.
- You must be 21 or older (18+ in DC, KY, and WY).
- You must deposit and bet at least $5.
- $200 in bonus bets are added right after your first bet settles.
- Bonus funds last seven days from issue.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket promo code arrives by email within 72 hours.
You receive your bonus bets regardless of your first bet's outcome. This means you can take a shot on a high-payout prop or underdog. Your $200 in bonus bets are on the way.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in these states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Unavailable in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings NFL sports betting promos
DraftKings often adds new ways to reward all users. Always check the promotions section for the latest offers. You might find promos like:
- NFL Ghost Leg Parlay: Your NFL Sunday parlay can still be a winner even if you lose on one leg.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. The affected leg in parlays is removed, so the rest of your selections can still win.
How to claim your $200 DraftKings bonus bets
Follow these four easy steps to claim the DraftKings offer for Chiefs vs. Giants:
- Sign up: Use any link on this page to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account. No promo code is required.
- Deposit funds: Top up your account with at least $5 to activate the welcome offer.
- Place a wager: Bet at least $5 on the Chiefs vs. Giants game or any other eligible market.
- Claim rewards: Your account will be credited with eight $25 bonus bets that must be used within seven days. You'll also receive your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code.
Compare online betting promos
After you’ve claimed the DraftKings promo code offer, you can also take advantage of additional promos from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
