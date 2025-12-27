DraftKings promo code delivers $300 bonus for Virginia vs. Missouri Gator Bowl
The Virginia vs. Missouri Tigers Gator Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 27 presents an excellent opportunity for new Missouri bettors to claim a substantial welcome offer. New customers can secure $300 in bonus bets with just a $5 wager, and no DraftKings promo code is required to activate this promotion. This matchup features the 10-3 Virginia Cavaliers taking on the 8-4 Missouri Tigers in what promises to be an exciting bowl game, making it an ideal betting opportunity for those exploring Missouri sportsbook promos.
DraftKings Missouri promo code details for Gator Bowl betting
This DraftKings Missouri promo code offer requires no code entry and delivers instant value to new customers. After placing a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Virginia vs. Missouri game, bettors receive $300 in bonus bets regardless of their wager's outcome. The promotion specifically targets the Gator Bowl matchup between the ACC's second-place Cavaliers and the SEC's fourth-place Tigers.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Available only to new DraftKings customers in Missouri.
- Minimum $5 deposit and first bet required.
- Bonus bets expire in 7 days (168 hours).
- Bonus bet stake is removed from any payout.
- Customers who claimed the pre-launch offer are ineligible.
- Offer expires Jan. 4, 2026 at 11:59 PM CST.
For example, if you bet $5 on Virginia to cover the spread and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $300 in bonus bets. If Missouri covers instead and your bet loses, you still receive the full $300 bonus bet package. This DraftKings Missouri new-user promo provides twelve separate $25 bonus bets that arrive instantly or within 72 hours.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer
Claiming this Missouri promo code for DraftKings requires completing a straightforward registration and betting process before the Gator Bowl kickoff. New customers can secure their bonus bets by following these essential steps:
- Register for a new DraftKings account using personal information and identity verification.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account.
- Place your first $5 wager on any available sports market, including Virginia vs. Missouri betting options.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of your initial bet's outcome.
The registration process typically takes just minutes to complete in Missouri, where sports betting is fully legalized. For additional information about platform features and betting options, read our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Missouri promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome promotion, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. Regular users can discover profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and seasonal promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing offers complement the initial welcome bonus and provide continued value for active bettors in Missouri's competitive sports betting market.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.