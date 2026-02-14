DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets for NBA All-Star Weekend Action
New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $300 in bonus bets when wagering on NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball or 2026 Winter Games events. This welcome promotion provides excellent value for Sunday, Feb. 16 betting action across multiple sports. DraftKings continues leading the way with competitive sportsbook promos for new customers.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for All-Star Weekend betting
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no special code entry for new users. Simply register, deposit $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager on any available market. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
• Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing the qualifying wager.
• Winning $5 bets trigger 12 separate $25 bonus bets plus original winnings.
• Bonus bet stakes are not included in any potential winnings from those wagers.
• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, a winning $5 bet on Team Melo to advance in the Rising Stars competition would return the original stake plus winnings, while unlocking the full $300 bonus bet package. However, a losing wager on college basketball spreads would only result in the $5 loss without triggering bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for weekend sports action
Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:
- Register by tapping the promotional link and entering required personal information for account verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card or preferred e-wallet option.
- Place a qualifying $5 wager on NBA All-Star Weekend, college basketball or Winter Games markets.
- Collect your $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a winner.
New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers during All-Star Weekend
Current DraftKings customers can access ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promos" section with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and special event bonuses. These rotating promotions often coincide with major sporting events like NBA All-Star Weekend festivities. Existing users should regularly check the mobile app's promotional tab to discover the latest betting enhancements and bonus opportunities available for their accounts.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
