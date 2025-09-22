DraftKings Promo Code for Lions vs. Ravens: Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Monday Night Football nearly wraps up Week 3 with a showdown between the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens, and DraftKings is giving new users a chance to make the night even more rewarding. Using the DraftKings promo code, you can place a $5 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets, plus a discount of over $200 on NFL Sunday Ticket for full-season viewing. Not many sportsbook promos give you this kind of value.
It’s a great way to add extra excitement to this primetime matchup while giving you bonus funds to use on other NFL bets.
All the DraftKings promo code details
Getting set up with the DraftKings promo code for Monday Night Football is easy. Just create an account, deposit $5 or more, and place your first wager of $5 on Lions vs. Ravens or any available betting market. Once that bet is settled, DraftKings will credit $200 in bonus bets to your account, split into eight $25 tokens, along with a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket promo code delivered within 72 hours.
Key points to remember:
- This offer is only for new DraftKings Sportsbook users.
- Participants must be 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, and WY).
- A minimum $5 deposit and $5 first bet are required.
- Bonus bets are added once the initial wager settles.
- Bonus tokens expire seven days after issuance.
- NFL Sunday Ticket promo codes must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
- Sunday Ticket automatically renews for the 2026–27 season unless you cancel it.
Since the bonus doesn’t require your first bet to win, you might explore a high-upside Ravens or Lions player prop, or a bold moneyline pick. That way, you could lock in actual winnings on top of your $200 in bonus bets. With seven days to use the tokens, you can try them on Monday Night Football or hold them for Week 4.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings offers for existing customers
Even after your first bet, DraftKings keeps the excitement going with a variety of ongoing promotions. Some offers you might find include:
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. The affected leg in parlays is removed, so the rest of your selections can still win.
How to unlock the DraftKings promo code deal
If you’re new to DraftKings, the process might seem a little confusing at first, but following these steps makes it easy:
- Sign up: Click any link on this page to register for DraftKings Sportsbook and complete the quick identity verification.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $5 to your account to unlock the welcome bonus.
- Place your first wager: Bet $5 or more on Lions vs. Ravens, or pick any other available market.
- Claim your rewards: Once your initial bet settles, eight $25 bonus bets will appear in your account (valid for seven days), and within 72 hours, you’ll get your NFL Sunday Ticket code for discounted full-season access.
For a deeper look at what makes this sportsbook stand out, check out our full DraftKings review covering features, promos, and much more.
