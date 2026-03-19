DraftKings Promo Code for March Madness Round 1: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for March Madness Round 1 action on Thursday, March 19. The bet $5, get $200 bonus bets promotion provides instant value for betting on games like BYU vs. Texas and Gonzaga vs. Kennesaw State. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to maximize your March Madness betting experience.

How the DraftKings promo code works for March Madness Round 1 betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any March Madness Round 1 game to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament winner futures bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the offer.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

Complete 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on BYU to cover the spread against Texas and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the $200 bonus bets to continue betting on other March Madness games like Saint Mary's vs. Texas A&M or Houston vs. Idaho.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for March Madness Round 1

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for March Madness Round 1 betting:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and register with personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the promo token before placing your first bet. Place a minimum $5 wager on any March Madness Round 1 game. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus the 100% profit boost token.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout March Madness. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special tournament-themed promotions in the app's 'Promos' section. These offers often include enhanced payouts on popular March Madness bets, parlay insurance options, and bracket-building contests that complement the tournament action.

DraftKings is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.