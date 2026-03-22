DraftKings Promo Code for NCAA Tournament Sunday Games: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Sunday's NCAA Tournament Round 2 action. The bet $5, get $200 bonus bets promotion is available for March 22 alongside exciting sportsbook promos . Eight compelling matchups highlight Sunday's slate, including Miami vs. Purdue and Kentucky vs. Iowa State.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NCAA Tournament betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet on any market to activate the promotion. DraftKings awards eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.

The bonus bet terms include several important conditions:

Must select token before placing the minimum $5 bet to redeem the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.

Complete 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Miami +6.5 against Purdue and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package. Additionally, DraftKings provides a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament futures betting.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's games

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Sunday's NCAA Tournament action:

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the promo token before placing your first $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament market. Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for tournament futures. Use bonus bets within seven days and complete wagering requirements before withdrawing winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

Current DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotions in the app's 'Promos' section. The sportsbook frequently updates its offerings with profit boosts, odds enhancements, and special tournament-themed bonuses. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts for specific bet types and same-game parlays during major sporting events.

Check the promotions tab regularly to discover new opportunities for enhanced value on your NCAA Tournament wagers. DraftKings typically refreshes these offers daily during tournament play.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.