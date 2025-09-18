DraftKings Promo Code for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Thursday Night Football brings the struggling Miami Dolphins to face off against reigning MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. DraftKings is getting ready by rolling out a welcome bonus that goes beyond the game itself. New users who wager just $5 can score $200 in bonus bets, along with more than $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription for full-season access. It’s one of those rare sportsbook promos that gives immediate betting value and long-term perks, putting this DraftKings promo code offer among the top options on the market.
DraftKings promo code details for Thursday Night Football
Getting started with DraftKings promo code ahead of Dolphins vs. Bills takes just a few minutes. Sign up for an account, make a deposit of at least $5, and place your first $5 wager on Thursday’s prime-time game, or any other betting market. Once that bet is graded, you’ll unlock $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 tokens, plus a special NFL Sunday Ticket promo code for a discounted subscription, delivered within 72 hours.
Keep these terms and conditions in mind:
- This offer is exclusive to new DraftKings Sportsbook customers.
- You must be 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, and WY).
- A $5 minimum deposit and $5 wager are required.
- $200 bonus is awarded once your first bet settles.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they’re issued.
- NFL Sunday Ticket promo codes must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
- Sunday Ticket renews automatically for 2026–27 unless canceled.
Since you don’t need your first wager to win to unlock the bonus, consider a bold Dolphins moneyline play or a touchdown scorer prop at plus odds. That way, if your bet cashes, you’ll bank real winnings on top of the $200 in bonus bets. And with a full week to spend your tokens, you can spread them across NFL Week 3, college football, or even MLB action.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promos for existing customers
DraftKings isn’t just about your first bet; the sportsbook keeps rolling out extras all season. From safety nets on injuries to profit boosts tied to big matchups, there’s always something new to explore. Current offers include:
- Ghost Leg Bet and Get: Place a qualifying Thursday Night Football SGP to get a Sunday Ghost Leg parlay token.
- Early Exit: If your chosen player leaves the game with an injury, single bets are refunded and parlay legs involving that player are voided, so your ticket can still cash.
- MIA vs. BUF 50% Boost: Get a 50% profit boost when betting on Thursday Night Football between the Dolphins and Bills.
- NFL Parlay Boost: Add more value to your tickets with profit boosts on NFL parlays, same-game parlays, and SGPx wagers.
How to unlock the DraftKings promo code deal
Getting started with DraftKings takes only a few quick steps:
- Create your account: Tap any link on this page to join DraftKings Sportsbook and verify your identity.
- Add funds: Deposit a minimum of $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus.
- Make your first bet: Wager at least $5 on Dolphins vs. Bills or select any other betting market.
- Receive your bonuses: After your first bet settles, you’ll get eight $25 bonus bets (valid for seven days). Within 72 hours, you’ll also receive your NFL Sunday Ticket code for discounted season access.
Want to learn more about what sets this sportsbook apart? Check out our full DraftKings review for the complete breakdown.
Compare other Thursday Night Football promos
After using the DraftKings bonus, you can also grab promos from FanDuel, Caesars, and BetMGM. Each offers its own new-user deal, giving you more ways to add value during Week 3.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.