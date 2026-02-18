DraftKings Promo Code For Wednesday: Bet $5 on Team USA Hockey, Get $200 if it Wins
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $200 in bonus bets by wagering on today's hockey quarterfinals and college basketball slate. This welcome promotion requires no code and delivers eight $25 bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through Feb. 18.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for hockey and basketball betting
The DraftKings promo code promotion operates on a simple win-and-get structure for new customers. You must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market to activate the bonus. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to get promo code redemption.
- Only winning first bets trigger the $200 bonus bet reward.
- Eight $25 bonus bets are issued instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on USA to beat Sweden in the hockey quarterfinals and they win 3-1, you receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if Sweden wins, you only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving bonus bets. The same applies to college basketball bets, such as wagering on UConn to cover the spread against Creighton.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for today's games
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and bet on hockey quarterfinals or college basketball:
- Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and entering personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account.
- Select the promo token before placing your first $5 qualifying bet on any sports market.
- Place your $5 wager on hockey quarterfinals, college basketball, or any other available sport.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, plus keep your original winnings.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing users beyond this new-customer offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special promotions tied to major sporting events like today's hockey quarterfinals and college basketball games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
