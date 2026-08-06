DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game
The Panthers and Cardinals take the field Thursday, August 6, in the Hall of Fame Game. If you're looking to place your first bet on the matchup, DraftKings is offering new users $150 in bonus bets with a minimal deposit requirement.
The DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets
New users can earn $150 in bonus bets through DraftKings' welcome offer. No promo code is required. Here's what you need to know about the offer:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.
- Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $150 in bonus bets.
- You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
Why This Offer Stands Out
Low Investment: You can activate the offer with just a $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager. This low barrier to entry makes it accessible to all new users without requiring a large initial commitment.
Bet Type and Market Flexibility: DraftKings allows you to use the bonus across all sports and most markets, giving you the freedom to choose bets that match your strategy rather than forcing you into uncomfortable wagers.
Unique Bonus Structure: The bonus is issued in equal portions over 14 days, allowing you to spread your bonus bets across multiple future wagers and increase your chances of building your bankroll.
Automatic Promo Code Application: The DraftKings promo code is automatically applied when you sign up through our exclusive link. No manual entry required.
How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus
Follow these steps to secure your $150 in bonus bets:
- Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link.
- Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit.
- Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.
- Get bonus: You'll receive $150 in bonus bets issued as six $25 bonus bets. You'll get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.
For a complete review of DraftKings Sportsbook, visit our full DraftKings review.
Important Terms and Conditions
This offer is available to new DraftKings Sportsbook users only. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire seven days from issuance. The original stake from your qualifying wager is not included in any winnings. Please review DraftKings' full terms and conditions on their website before placing any bets. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling website.
About DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings is one of the leading online sportsbooks in the United States, offering competitive odds, a wide range of betting markets, and user-friendly mobile and desktop platforms. The sportsbook is licensed and regulated in multiple states and provides responsible gambling tools and resources to all users.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.