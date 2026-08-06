DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game

The Panthers and Cardinals take the field Thursday, August 6, in the Hall of Fame Game. If you're looking to place your first bet on the matchup, DraftKings is offering new users $150 in bonus bets with a minimal deposit requirement.

The DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets

New users can earn $150 in bonus bets through DraftKings' welcome offer. No promo code is required. Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will issue you $150 in bonus bets.

You will receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Why This Offer Stands Out

Low Investment: You can activate the offer with just a $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager. This low barrier to entry makes it accessible to all new users without requiring a large initial commitment.

Bet Type and Market Flexibility: DraftKings allows you to use the bonus across all sports and most markets, giving you the freedom to choose bets that match your strategy rather than forcing you into uncomfortable wagers.

Unique Bonus Structure: The bonus is issued in equal portions over 14 days, allowing you to spread your bonus bets across multiple future wagers and increase your chances of building your bankroll.

Automatic Promo Code Application: The DraftKings promo code is automatically applied when you sign up through our exclusive link. No manual entry required.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to secure your $150 in bonus bets:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. Get bonus: You'll receive $150 in bonus bets issued as six $25 bonus bets. You'll get two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

For a complete review of DraftKings Sportsbook, visit our full DraftKings review.

Important Terms and Conditions

This offer is available to new DraftKings Sportsbook users only. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire seven days from issuance. The original stake from your qualifying wager is not included in any winnings. Please review DraftKings' full terms and conditions on their website before placing any bets. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

About DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings is one of the leading online sportsbooks in the United States, offering competitive odds, a wide range of betting markets, and user-friendly mobile and desktop platforms. The sportsbook is licensed and regulated in multiple states and provides responsible gambling tools and resources to all users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.