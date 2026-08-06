DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Thursday, August 6

Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.

Thursday, August 6 brings a diverse sports betting card featuring NFL preseason action with the Panthers-Cardinals Hall of Fame Game, an 11-game MLB slate spanning afternoon and evening windows, and a WNBA matchup between the Aces and Fever. Whether you're interested in football's return, baseball's daily grind, or basketball competition, DraftKings offers a welcome bonus to enhance your Thursday betting experience.

The DraftKings Offer: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets

New users can unlock $150 in bonus bets through DraftKings' current welcome offer. The bonus is issued as six $25 bonus bets delivered over 14 days, with two $25 bets arriving every seven days via a click-to-claim process.

Offer Highlights

Minimum $5 deposit required

Qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market

No promo code needed; automatically applied through our exclusive link

Bonus awarded regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance

Original stake is not included in winnings from bonus bets

Why This Offer Works

Low Investment: A $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager create minimal financial commitment while unlocking substantial bonus value.

Bet Type and Market Flexibility: Use your bonus bets across all sports and most markets on DraftKings, allowing you to select wagers aligned with your strategy rather than forced plays.

Structured Bonus Distribution: Receiving bonus bets in equal $25 portions over two weeks lets you spread your bonus across multiple wagers, increasing opportunities to build your bankroll.

Automatic Promo Code Application: The DraftKings promo code applies automatically when you sign up through our exclusive link, with no manual entry required.

How to Claim Your $150 DraftKings Bonus

Follow these steps to activate your bonus within minutes:

Sign Up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Place Your Bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports betting market. Receive Your Bonus: DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets as six $25 bets, delivered as two $25 bets every seven days for 14 days.

For complete details on this offer and additional promotions, visit our DraftKings review.

DraftKings Sportsbook Review

DraftKings is a leading online sportsbook offering competitive odds, extensive betting markets, and user-friendly mobile and desktop platforms. The platform supports wagering across NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, college sports, and numerous other leagues and events. New users benefit from welcome bonuses, while existing customers access ongoing promotions, live betting features, and a rewards program. DraftKings operates legally in multiple U.S. states where online sports betting is permitted.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only. Sports betting involves risk, and you should only wager money you can afford to lose. Verify that online sports betting is legal in your jurisdiction before opening an account. Promotional offers are subject to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and expire if unused within the specified timeframe. This promotion is available only to new DraftKings users who meet eligibility requirements. Please gamble responsibly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.