DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for March Madness Round 1

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets when betting on March Madness Round 1 action. The tournament begins Thursday with exciting matchups from TCU vs. Ohio State through Idaho vs. Houston. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 19.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for March Madness betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate this welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first $5 wager on any March Madness Round 1 game to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings also includes a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament futures betting.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the promotion.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and stake is not included in winnings.

Keep all winnings from the original $5 qualifying bet regardless of outcome.

For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against Siena and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If Duke fails to cover, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to use on other March Madness games throughout the tournament.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings bonus bets for March Madness Round 1

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings new-user promo before Thursday's tournament action begins:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information and identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promo token before placing your first $5 bet on any March Madness Round 1 matchup. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament winner futures. Use bonus bets within seven days and complete 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout March Madness and other major sporting events. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and profit boost tokens by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular March Madness betting markets like point spreads, totals, and player props across all tournament rounds.

DraftKings is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.