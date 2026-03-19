DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for March Madness Round 1
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets when betting on March Madness Round 1 action. The tournament begins Thursday with exciting matchups from TCU vs. Ohio State through Idaho vs. Houston. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 19.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for March Madness betting
The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry to activate this welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first $5 wager on any March Madness Round 1 game to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings also includes a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament futures betting.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the promotion.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues occur.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and stake is not included in winnings.
- Keep all winnings from the original $5 qualifying bet regardless of outcome.
For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against Siena and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $200 in bonus bets. If Duke fails to cover, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to use on other March Madness games throughout the tournament.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim DraftKings bonus bets for March Madness Round 1
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings new-user promo before Thursday's tournament action begins:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information and identity verification.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promo token before placing your first $5 bet on any March Madness Round 1 matchup.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament winner futures.
- Use bonus bets within seven days and complete 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing winnings.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout March Madness and other major sporting events. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and profit boost tokens by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts on popular March Madness betting markets like point spreads, totals, and player props across all tournament rounds.
DraftKings is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.