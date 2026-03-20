No DraftKings promo code is required to claim $200 in bonus bets instantly when betting on NCAA Tournament Friday games. New users can explore extensive sportsbook promos while wagering on exciting matchups like Kentucky vs. Santa Clara and Arizona vs. Long Island University on March 20.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NCAA Tournament betting

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to register, deposit $5, and place your first $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament Friday game to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings also provides a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament winner futures bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the offer.

Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Bonus bet stake is not included in winnings.

Complete 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Kentucky to cover the spread against Santa Clara and win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If Kentucky fails to cover, you still receive the $200 in bonus bets to continue betting on other NCAA Tournament games. The 100% profit boost can enhance your potential returns on a futures bet for the tournament champion.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings bonus bets for NCAA Tournament Round 1 Friday games

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Friday's March Madness action:

Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by providing personal information and confirming your identity. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Select the promo token before placing your first bet. Place a minimum $5 wager on any Friday game, such as Utah State vs. Villanova or Iowa vs. Clemson. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token for tournament futures.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers during NCAA Tournament

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout NCAA Tournament. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular bet types like player props and same-game parlays for college basketball games. Check the promotions tab frequently during the tournament to maximize your betting value on games beyond Friday's opening round matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.