DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Sunday NBA Slate
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Sunday's marquee NBA matchups featuring the Cavaliers-Thunder, Nuggets-Warriors, and Celtics-Lakers. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion is available for Feb. 22 through various sportsbook promos.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Sunday's NBA games
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market. If your first bet wins, DraftKings awards $200 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
The key terms and conditions include:
- Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the offer.
- Only winning first bets trigger the $200 bonus bet payout.
- Bonus bets arrive as eight separate $25 credits.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cavaliers to beat the Thunder at +150 odds and Cleveland wins, you receive your $12.50 in winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Cavaliers lose, you only lose your original $5 stake without receiving bonus bets. The same applies to wagering on the Nuggets-Warriors or Celtics-Lakers matchups.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's NBA slate
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Sunday's games:
- Register for a new DraftKings account by providing personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promo token before placing your first $5 wager on any NBA market.
- Place your qualifying $5 bet on Cavs-Thunder, Nuggets-Warriors, Celtics-Lakers, or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and offerings.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing users during Sunday's NBA action
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and profit boost tokens in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets like player props and same-game parlays during high-profile NBA matchups.
Check the promotions tab regularly to discover limited-time offers that can enhance your betting experience on games like Sunday's compelling slate featuring championship contenders.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
