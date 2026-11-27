The DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass for new customers ahead of the Denver vs. Pittsburgh Black Friday game. No code is required to claim this offer on Nov. 27. Browse more sportsbook promos before betting on today's NFL matchup.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for the Denver vs. Pittsburgh game

Denver travels to Acrisure Stadium today for a 3 PM ET kickoff against Pittsburgh on Prime Video, and this DraftKings new-user promo lets new customers get involved before the opening snap. A $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager on the game, or any other available market, activates the offer. The outcome of that first wager does not affect the bonus payout.

For example, a customer who places a qualifying $5 wager on Denver to cover the -4.5 spread against Pittsburgh still receives the full bonus bet rollout even if that wager wins and pays out separately. If the same wager on Denver does not cover the spread and loses, the customer still receives two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by additional bonus bets over the following weeks. Either way, the qualifying wager simply needs to be placed and settled to trigger this DraftKings promo.

New customers must deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Denver vs. Pittsburgh game or any other sports betting market.

The qualifying wager can win or lose and still unlocks the full offer.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

This promo code for DraftKings, which also includes access to three months of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

DraftKings odds for Denver vs. Pittsburgh

Moneyline: Denver -242, Pittsburgh +201

Spread: Denver -4.5

Total: 37.5

Kickoff: 3:00 PM ET

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code before Black Friday kickoff

Signing up for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes only a few minutes, and new customers can finish the process before Denver and Pittsburgh kick off. Follow these steps to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an eligible link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on the Denver vs. Pittsburgh game or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through the click-to-claim process. Redeem the included code for three months of NBA League Pass as part of this welcome offer.

For a closer look at the platform behind this offer, read this DraftKings review before signing up.

Additional DraftKings promo codes for existing customers on Black Friday

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings regularly rolls out new promotions, odds boosts and bonus bet opportunities for customers who already have an account. These DraftKings promo codes and boosts often tie into marquee games like the Denver vs. Pittsburgh Black Friday matchup and other NFL action throughout the season.

Existing customers can find these offers by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab. New deals appear there regularly, so checking back before placing a wager on upcoming games is a smart habit for anyone looking to maximize value throughout the NFL season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.