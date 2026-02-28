DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball Saturday Slate
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's loaded basketball slate. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion is perfect for tonight's premier NBA and college basketball matchups. Saturday's action features exciting games across both leagues, making it an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos available through Feb. 28.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Saturday basketball
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. The DraftKings promo code offer provides $200 in bonus bets, but only if your initial $5 wager wins. New customers must select the token before placing their qualifying bet to activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code opportunity.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must make a minimum $5 deposit and qualifying $5 bet.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.
- You receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to beat the Warriors and they win, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. However, if the Lakers lose, you won't receive any bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo creates excitement for tonight's premium basketball matchups, including Virginia vs. Duke and Houston vs. Miami.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the promo code for DraftKings Saturday basketball offer
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings promo codes opportunity for tonight's basketball action:
- Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account.
- Select the promotional token before placing your bet.
- Place your qualifying $5 wager on any basketball game tonight.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets automatically.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special betting promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular games and player props, giving seasoned bettors additional value throughout the basketball season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.