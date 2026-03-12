DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Thursday's WBC, NBA and Players Championship Action

New bettors can secure a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament futures when wagering on Thursday's action across the NBA, World Baseball Classic and Players Championship buildup. This welcome promotion from one of the top sportsbook promos available requires just a $5 qualifying bet and remains active through March 12.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Thursday's sports slate

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this DraftKings promo code offer that delivers $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a minimum $5 wager. New customers must select the promotional token before placing their qualifying bet to activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code welcome offer.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

• Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to receive promotional code redemption.

• Make a minimum deposit of $5 and qualifying $5 bet to activate bonus rewards.

• DraftKings provides eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours during technical difficulties.

• Bonus bet stake excludes from any winnings derived from bonus wagers.

• Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance date.

For example, if you bet $5 on a NBA game Thursday night and your team wins, you keep those winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. If your initial wager loses, you still receive the full $200 bonus bet package to continue wagering on World Baseball Classic matchups or Players Championship futures markets.

The DraftKings new-user promo also includes a 100% profit boost token specifically for NCAA Tournament winner futures bets, adding extra value for March Madness betting strategies.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim DraftKings promo codes for Thursday's games

Follow these simple steps to secure your promo code for DraftKings welcome offer and start betting on Thursday's NBA, WBC and golf action:

Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by downloading the app and providing required personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your new betting account. Select the promotional token before placing your first qualifying $5 wager on any available sports market. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus your 100% NCAA Tournament profit boost token. Use bonus bets within seven days and complete 1x wagering requirements before withdrawing winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently target major sporting events like NBA playoff races, World Baseball Classic elimination rounds and PGA Tour tournaments, providing enhanced value for active bettors throughout the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.