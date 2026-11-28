GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

This DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass, and no code is required. As of Nov. 28, new customers can claim this DraftKings promo ahead of Auburn vs. Alabama kickoff. Explore more sportsbook promos as you get ready to bet on the Iron Bowl this Saturday.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Auburn vs. Alabama

No promo code for DraftKings is necessary to activate this welcome offer. New customers only need to deposit at least $5 and place a wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Saturday's Auburn vs. Alabama game, widely known as the Iron Bowl. Saturday's game kicks off at 7:30 PM ET from Tuscaloosa, marking the 91st edition of this rivalry.

For example, a $5 moneyline wager on Auburn that does not cash still unlocks the bonus bets tied to this DraftKings promo. A $5 wager on Alabama's spread that wins pays out as normal while still counting as the qualifying bet for this welcome offer. Either outcome, win or lose, activates the same bonus bet rewards.

New customers must be at least 21 years old and physically located in an eligible state.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

The total value of this DraftKings new-user promo reaches $200 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer, which includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Auburn vs. Alabama odds on DraftKings

DraftKings lists Auburn at approximately +526 and Alabama at approximately -681 on the moneyline for Saturday's 7:30 PM ET kickoff. The spread favors Alabama by roughly 15.5 points, while the total sits at approximately 49.5 points. These odds give new customers several markets to consider when placing a qualifying wager on the Iron Bowl.

Steps to claim your DraftKings bonus bets before Auburn vs. Alabama

Follow the steps below to activate the DraftKings promo code offer before Auburn and Alabama kick off Saturday night. The process takes just a few minutes from sign-up to placing your first wager.

Click our DraftKings link to start the sign-up process for a new account. Enter the required personal details to verify identity and confirm eligibility in an approved state. Deposit at least $5 using a supported payment method. Place a $5 wager on any market for Auburn vs. Alabama or another available game. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, with six more arriving over the next three weeks. Claim the included NBA League Pass trial code from the promotions page.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook app before signing up. The review breaks down additional features available once the welcome offer is claimed.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Auburn vs. Alabama

DraftKings regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for existing customers beyond this welcome offer tied to Auburn vs. Alabama. Bettors can check the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to find same-game parlay boosts, odds boosts, and other seasonal offers. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes change often, so it helps to look before every slate of games.

Current customers will not qualify for the new-customer offer described above, but the app's promotions section still provides plenty of value throughout the college football season. Checking back weekly ensures bettors do not miss a fresh promo code for DraftKings tied to another big game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.