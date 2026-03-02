DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NCAAB, and NHL Games Monday
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 and win on Monday's loaded slate of NBA, NCAAB, and NHL games. New users can target exciting matchups like Boston at Milwaukee or dive into conference tournament action with this March 2 welcome offer. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Monday's games
This DraftKings promo code promotion rewards winning bettors with substantial bonus funds. New customers who place a minimum $5 wager on any available market will receive $200 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. The offer covers all sports, making it perfect for Monday's diverse lineup of NBA regular season games, NCAAB conference tournament openers, and NHL playoff race battles.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Must select promotional token before placing your minimum $5 qualifying bet.
- Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the bonus offer.
- Eight $25 bonus bets awarded instantly if your first wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake not included in any potential winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Clippers to beat the Warriors and they win, you'll receive your original $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Warriors win instead, you'll only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving any bonus bets. The same applies whether you're backing the Rockets against the Wizards or any conference tournament underdog looking to make a statement.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Monday's action
Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin betting on Monday's NBA, NCAAB, and NHL games:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your new account by providing basic personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying $5 bet on any available market.
- Place your minimum $5 wager on Monday's games, whether it's NBA Cup implications or conference tournament drama.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours along with your original winnings.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome promotion, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various bonuses and enhanced betting opportunities. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
