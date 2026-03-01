DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Sunday's College Basketball, NBA and NHL Games

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer for Sunday's loaded sports slate. New users can target college basketball matchups like Michigan State vs. Indiana, NBA games including Spurs vs. Knicks, or NHL action featuring Golden Knights vs. Penguins with this March 1 promotion. Check out additional sportsbook promos available today.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Sunday's games

This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry, but new customers must follow specific steps to activate the bonus. You'll need to select the promotional token before placing your qualifying wager on any of Sunday's exciting matchups.

The key terms and conditions include:

Must select promotional token before placing your minimum $5 bet.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager.

Only winning first bets trigger the bonus payout of eight $25 bonus bets.

Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours and expire after seven days.

Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Michigan State to cover the spread against Indiana and they win, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets plus keep your original winnings. However, if the Spartans fail to cover, you'll only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving any bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for college basketball, NBA and NHL betting

Follow these simple steps to activate your DraftKings Sportsbook account and claim this promotion for Sunday's games:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and register your new account with personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your first $5 bet on any college basketball, NBA or NHL market. If your bet wins, collect your $200 in bonus bets and original winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this leading sportsbook.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities beyond this new-user welcome bonus. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application.

These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and bonuses often target specific games, player props, or seasonal events. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers, so checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you won't miss valuable betting opportunities on your favorite sports.