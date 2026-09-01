DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 1 College Football

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of Week 1 college football, a slate that includes Clemson's trip to LSU. As of Sept. 1, this DraftKings promo ranks among the top sportsbook promos available for bettors looking to back a team on the season's opening weekend.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA) Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit http://www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 21 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 9/20/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for LSU vs. Clemson

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer, since it activates automatically once you meet the qualifying steps. New customers create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on a Week 1 college football game, such as LSU vs. Clemson. DraftKings then delivers $200 in bonus bets no matter how that opening wager settles.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer breaks the bonus into smaller pieces rather than a single payout. Customers receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process inside the app. Here is how the terms of this DraftKings new-user promo work in detail.

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, such as the LSU and Clemson matchup.

DraftKings issues $200 in bonus bets whether the qualifying wager wins or loses.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via click to claim.

The original stake does not count toward winnings earned from any bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after DraftKings issues them.

Consider two scenarios tied to the LSU and Clemson game. A $5 wager on LSU to win outright that settles as a win still results in the same $200 in bonus bets, split into eight $25 increments over three weeks. A $5 wager on Clemson that loses triggers the identical reward, since this promo code for DraftKings customers pays out based on completing the wager rather than the outcome.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Week 1 college football

Follow these steps to activate the offer and place a wager on the LSU and Clemson game before kickoff. The full process takes just a few minutes on either a mobile device or desktop.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on a Week 1 college football matchup, such as LSU vs. Clemson. Collect $200 in bonus bets, delivered as two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Newer bettors comparing sportsbooks before this weekend's slate can check out our full DraftKings review for more information. It covers the app's markets, features, and overall betting experience.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers for existing customers

DraftKings regularly rolls out extra bonuses and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Bettors comparing DraftKings promo codes each week can find these updated offers inside the "Promos" tab of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New boosts often appear ahead of marquee matchups, including games surrounding the LSU and Clemson kickoff weekend.

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