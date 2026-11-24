The DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass for new customers wagering on tonight's NBA Cup games and Thursday's Thanksgiving NFL slate. This offer stays live as of Nov. 24, and customers can check out more sportsbook promos before placing a bet.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for NBA Cup and Thanksgiving NFL games

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on a game like Boston at Washington tonight. Win or lose, the account unlocks $200 in bonus bets paid out over several weeks plus access to NBA League Pass.

Say a new customer backs the Washington Wizards moneyline at plus 351 against Boston and the bet loses. That customer still receives two $25 bonus bets right away, with six more arriving in $25 increments every seven days over three weeks. If the wager wins instead, the customer collects the cash payout on top of the same bonus bet schedule.

Tonight's NBA Cup schedule also includes Detroit at Orlando and Dallas at Denver as group play wraps up, while the Thanksgiving NFL schedule begins Wednesday with Green Bay at Los Angeles. Customers can apply the same sign up, deposit, and qualifying wager process to any of these matchups, including Thursday's tripleheader and the Kansas City at Buffalo prime time finale.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. Review each point before placing a qualifying wager.

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager.

Pays $200 in bonus bets as two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Includes a three month trial of NBA League Pass.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current DraftKings odds for Boston at Washington

DraftKings lists tonight's 8 PM ET game with Boston as the moneyline favorite at -453 and Washington at +351. The spread has Boston at -10.5 (-115) and Washington at +10.5 (-105), while the total sits at 217.5 with the over priced at -112.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before tonight's games

Follow these steps to activate the offer before the NBA Cup tip off or the Thanksgiving NFL kickoff. The process takes just a few minutes to complete.

Click the link on this page to open a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the required personal details to verify identity. Deposit a minimum of $5 using an accepted payment method. Place a first bet of at least $5 on a market such as Boston at Washington or the Thanksgiving NFL slate. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, then watch for additional bonus bets every seven days. Claim the NBA League Pass trial code included with the welcome offer.

For a deeper look at features, banking options and more, read our full DraftKings review . It covers the details needed to decide if this sportsbook fits your betting plans.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes during NBA Cup and NFL Week 12

DraftKings regularly rolls out boosted odds and bonus offers for existing customers throughout the NBA Cup and NFL Week 12 schedule. Bettors can find the latest promo code for DraftKings by opening the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes often include profit boosts and bet and get specials tied to games like Kansas City at Buffalo or Dallas at Denver.

Checking the app regularly during the NBA Cup knockout push and the five game Thanksgiving stretch helps existing customers spot new offers as they post. Each promotion carries its own terms, so reading the details inside the app before opting in remains a smart step.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.