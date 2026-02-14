DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA All-Star Weekend, CBB, Winter Games 2026

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets during NBA All-Star Weekend action on Saturday, Feb. 14. The Rising Stars competition and college basketball matchups provide excellent betting opportunities through current sportsbook promos . This welcome offer requires just a $5 winning wager to unlock the full bonus.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for All-Star Weekend betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this bet $5, get $300 bonus offer for new customers. Simply register, deposit at least $5, and place your first qualifying wager on any sports market. If your initial $5 bet wins, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $300 in bonus bets.

The bonus arrives as 12 separate $25 bonus bets that must be used within seven days of issuance. Key terms include:

• Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.

• Bonus bets issued only if your first wager wins.

• $300 bonus arrives as 12 individual $25 bonus bets.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Bonus bet stake not included in any winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Team Melo to win the Rising Stars competition at +200 odds and they claim victory, you would receive your $10 profit plus the original $5 stake, along with $300 in bonus bets. However, if Team Melo loses, you only lose your $5 stake and receive no bonus. College basketball games offer similar opportunities with moneyline, spread, and total bets available.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for basketball betting

Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before All-Star Weekend action begins:

Click the registration link and create your new DraftKings account with valid personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another accepted payment method. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any available sports market, including Rising Stars or college basketball games. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours along with your original winnings.

New users can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the "Promos" section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and can provide additional value throughout major sporting events like All-Star Weekend.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.