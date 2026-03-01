DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for NBA Sunday Slate

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $200 in bonus bets for Sunday's loaded NBA slate. The promotion features excellent sportsbook promos perfect for betting on marquee matchups including Spurs vs. Knicks, Timberwolves vs. Nuggets, and 76ers vs. Celtics. This March 1 welcome offer provides substantial value for basketball bettors.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Sunday games

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place your first $5 wager on any NBA game from Sunday's slate. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Key terms and conditions include:

Must select token before placing minimum $5 bet to activate the offer.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to qualify for the promotion.

Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.

You receive eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours of your winning bet.

Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Celtics to beat the 76ers at -4.5 and Boston covers the spread, you keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets. However, if Philadelphia covers the spread instead, you only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving any bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for NBA Sunday betting

Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Sunday's NBA action:

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing required personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet. Place your first $5 wager on any NBA game from Sunday's slate. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets automatically credited to your account.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers during NBA Sunday

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the new customer welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special NBA betting promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for player props, same-game parlays, and live betting opportunities during Sunday's crucial playoff-race games.

