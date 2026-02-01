DraftKings Promo Code Offer for UFC 325: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for UFC 325 in Sydney on Saturday, Jan. 31. The bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets promotion gives bettors a chance to earn substantial bonus funds when wagering on Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight title defense against Diego Lopes. This latest offer from sportsbook promos provides excellent value for the stacked Australian card.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for UFC 325
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets promotion. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any UFC 325 market to activate the offer. If the $5 bet wins, DraftKings awards 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus funds.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Bonus bets are credited instantly or within 72 hours of a winning wager.
- The original $5 stake is not included in bonus bet winnings.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Winners keep their original $5 bet winnings plus receive the $300 in bonus bets.
For example, if you bet $5 on Volkanovski to defeat Lopes at -150 odds and win, you would receive your original winnings of approximately $3.33 plus $300 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you only lose the original $5 wager with no additional bonus funds awarded.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for UFC 325
Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for the Sydney card:
- Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings account with personal information and identity verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any UFC 325 market, including the main event or undercard fights.
- If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more information about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and other promotional opportunities. Active users can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced odds on major fights, cashback promotions, and special UFC-themed bonuses that complement the main welcome promotion for new users.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.