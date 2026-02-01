DraftKings Promo Code Offer for UFC 325: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for UFC 325 in Sydney on Saturday, Jan. 31. The bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets promotion gives bettors a chance to earn substantial bonus funds when wagering on Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight title defense against Diego Lopes. This latest offer from sportsbook promos provides excellent value for the stacked Australian card.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for UFC 325

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets promotion. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any UFC 325 market to activate the offer. If the $5 bet wins, DraftKings awards 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus funds.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets are credited instantly or within 72 hours of a winning wager.

The original $5 stake is not included in bonus bet winnings.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Winners keep their original $5 bet winnings plus receive the $300 in bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $5 on Volkanovski to defeat Lopes at -150 odds and win, you would receive your original winnings of approximately $3.33 plus $300 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you only lose the original $5 wager with no additional bonus funds awarded.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for UFC 325

Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for the Sydney card:

Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings account with personal information and identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any UFC 325 market, including the main event or undercard fights. If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets credited to your account within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more information about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and other promotional opportunities. Active users can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced odds on major fights, cashback promotions, and special UFC-themed bonuses that complement the main welcome promotion for new users.

