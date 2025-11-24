DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Bonus for Panthers vs. 49ers Monday Night Football
The DraftKings promo code offer provides new users with an exciting opportunity to bet on Monday Night Football when the Carolina Panthers visit the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 24. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this $200 in bonus bets promotion plus three months of NBA League Pass. This primetime matchup features Christian McCaffrey facing his former team for the first time since joining the 49ers, making it a compelling game for new bettors to explore with even more sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code details for Panthers vs. 49ers betting
New DraftKings users can take advantage of this generous welcome offer without needing a DraftKings promo code. The promotion requires a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying bet on any sports market, including the Panthers vs. 49ers Monday Night Football game. If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings instantly awards $200 in bonus bets distributed as eight $25 bonus bets, plus you keep your original winnings.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus token.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
- All users receive three months of NBA League Pass regardless of bet outcome.
- NBA League Pass must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you bet $5 on the 49ers to cover the 7-point spread against the Panthers and they win, you would receive your $5 stake plus winnings, plus the $200 in bonus bets. Even if the 49ers fail to cover and you lose your $5 bet, you still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings new-user promo provides excellent value for Monday Night Football betting.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Getting started with this DraftKings promo code is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the Panthers vs. 49ers kickoff on Monday, November 24:
- Register for a new DraftKings account using the links in this article.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Select the bonus token and place your qualifying $5 bet on any market.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Use your unique code to activate three months of NBA League Pass.
New users can bet on various markets for the Panthers vs. 49ers game, including the spread, moneyline, and over/under. Remember that no DraftKings promo codes are needed for this offer. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more information about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions complement the welcome offer and provide continued betting value throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP or SGPx!
- NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
- Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.
