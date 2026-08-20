DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for 49ers vs. Chargers

Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers meet Thursday, August 20 at SoFi Stadium for a Week 2 preseason matchup. New DraftKings users can take advantage of a welcome offer that provides $150 in bonus bets with a minimal initial investment.

The DraftKings Offer: $150 in Bonus Bets

How the Offer Works

DraftKings is offering new users $150 in bonus bets. Here are the key details of this welcome promotion:

Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market

The DraftKings promo code applies automatically when you meet these requirements

You receive $150 in bonus bets whether your first bet wins or loses

Bonus bets are distributed as six $25 bonus bets, with two $25 bets issued every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process

Your original stake is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance

Why This Offer Stands Out

Low Investment Required

You can activate this bonus with just a $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager. This low barrier to entry makes the offer accessible without requiring a significant upfront commitment.

Flexibility Across Markets

DraftKings allows you to use your bonus bets across all sports and most markets. You can select wagers that align with your betting strategy rather than being forced into specific bet types.

Structured Bonus Distribution

The bonus is issued in equal $25 portions over 14 days. This structure allows you to spread your bonus bets across multiple wagers, increasing opportunities to build your bankroll.

Automatic Promo Code Application

There is no promo code to enter during registration. The offer applies automatically when you sign up through the exclusive link and meet the qualifying requirements.

How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus for 49ers vs. Chargers

You can secure your $150 in bonus bets in minutes by following these steps:

Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using the exclusive link Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market Get bonus: Receive $150 via six $25 bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bets every seven days for 14 days

Visit DraftKings to claim this offer

Important Terms and Conditions

This offer is available to new DraftKings users only. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on qualifying wagers. Each bonus bet expires seven days after issuance. Winnings from bonus bets exclude the original bonus bet amount. For complete terms and conditions, visit DraftKings.com.

Disclaimer: This article contains promotional content for DraftKings. Sports betting involves risk. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.