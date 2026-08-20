DraftKings Promo Code: Spend $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets for 49ers vs. Chargers
Max. $150 issued as 6 $25 Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours), are single-use and non-withdrawable. Reward issued $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days. Stake removed from payout.
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers meet Thursday, August 20 at SoFi Stadium for a Week 2 preseason matchup. New DraftKings users can take advantage of a welcome offer that provides $150 in bonus bets with a minimal initial investment.
The DraftKings Offer: $150 in Bonus Bets
How the Offer Works
DraftKings is offering new users $150 in bonus bets. Here are the key details of this welcome promotion:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market
- The DraftKings promo code applies automatically when you meet these requirements
- You receive $150 in bonus bets whether your first bet wins or loses
- Bonus bets are distributed as six $25 bonus bets, with two $25 bets issued every seven days for 14 days via a click-to-claim process
- Your original stake is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance
Why This Offer Stands Out
Low Investment Required
You can activate this bonus with just a $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager. This low barrier to entry makes the offer accessible without requiring a significant upfront commitment.
Flexibility Across Markets
DraftKings allows you to use your bonus bets across all sports and most markets. You can select wagers that align with your betting strategy rather than being forced into specific bet types.
Structured Bonus Distribution
The bonus is issued in equal $25 portions over 14 days. This structure allows you to spread your bonus bets across multiple wagers, increasing opportunities to build your bankroll.
Automatic Promo Code Application
There is no promo code to enter during registration. The offer applies automatically when you sign up through the exclusive link and meet the qualifying requirements.
How to Claim the DraftKings Bonus for 49ers vs. Chargers
You can secure your $150 in bonus bets in minutes by following these steps:
- Sign up: Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account using the exclusive link
- Deposit: Make an initial $5 real-money deposit
- Place bet: Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market
- Get bonus: Receive $150 via six $25 bonus bets, distributed as two $25 bets every seven days for 14 days
Visit DraftKings to claim this offer
Important Terms and Conditions
This offer is available to new DraftKings users only. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on qualifying wagers. Each bonus bet expires seven days after issuance. Winnings from bonus bets exclude the original bonus bet amount. For complete terms and conditions, visit DraftKings.com.
Disclaimer: This article contains promotional content for DraftKings. Sports betting involves risk. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.