Enter Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350 to Unlock $350 FanCash on Dallas vs. Philadelphia

New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to claim $350 in FanCash on Oct. 26. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires just a $20 wager to unlock your bonus, giving you plenty of opportunities to bet on the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial NFC East matchup at 8:15 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for Monday Night Football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash across seven consecutive days, with $50 unlocking each day. You'll earn your first $50 after placing a qualifying $20 bet at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. The beauty of this offer is that it covers the entire Dallas-Philadelphia game, meaning you can target the spread, moneyline, or player props as your entry point.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus:

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Place a $20 or greater wager at -500 odds or longer within seven days of registration.

Earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven days, totaling $350.

Each day's FanCash reward expires 24 hours after issuance.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used for additional wagers.

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Not available in New York.

Consider how this plays out during the Cowboys-Eagles showdown. If you bet $20 on Dallas at -110 odds and the Cowboys win, you'll pocket your winnings while unlocking your first $50 in FanCash. If Dallas falls short, you still earn that $50 FanCash reward the next day, giving you another shot to build your bankroll. The daily structure means you can strategically use each $50 increment across the week's slate of games, starting with Monday's divisional battle.

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' approach stands out for its simplicity and daily reward structure. The seven-day window gives new users ample time to place qualifying bets without rushing, and the $350 total value provides genuine wagering power across multiple events.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus for the Cowboys-Eagles game

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Monday's kickoff:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS350 during the registration process. Complete your account information and verify your identity. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a $20 or greater bet at -500 odds or longer on any market, including the Dallas-Philadelphia game. Receive your first $50 in FanCash and return daily for the next six days to claim the remaining $300.

For a deeper dive into Fanatics' features and betting options, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions and ongoing bonuses at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics regularly rolls out new promotions and boosts designed to reward both new and existing users. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, explore the app's "Promos" section to discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and odds enhancements on upcoming games. These rotating offers give you multiple ways to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

The sportsbook frequently features game-specific promotions tied to major matchups, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss opportunities to amplify your wagers. Whether you're betting on Monday Night Football or weekend slate action, Fanatics keeps fresh incentives available for players looking to extend their bankroll.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.