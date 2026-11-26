The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus a $50 registration bonus. A code is required, and new users can use it on Chiefs vs. Bills tonight. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available as of Nov. 26.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Chiefs vs. Bills

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 gives new customers a welcome offer built around their first wager. I like that the offer works on any sport or market, so Thursday Night Football between Kansas City and Buffalo at 8:20 PM ET on NBC is a natural fit for that first bet. The BetMGM promo code also adds an exclusive $50 bonus once you finish registering.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

A code is required. Enter SI1550 when prompted during registration.

You receive an exclusive $50 bonus after you successfully register an account.

The minimum deposit is $10.

Your qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market with minimum odds of -10,000.

If your qualifying wager loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets.

For wagers of $51 or more, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

For wagers of $50 or less, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

There are no playthrough requirements, but bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and only the winnings are paid out.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Say you place a $100 first bet on the Chiefs vs. Bills game and it loses. You would receive five bonus bets worth $20 each, for $100 in total bonus bets. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you would receive a single $40 bonus bet.

Now say your first bet on Chiefs vs. Bills wins. You collect your winnings as usual, and the stake-back portion of the offer does not apply. Your $50 registration bonus still comes with the account.

Anyone searching for a BetMGM Sportsbook promo code will find that SI1550 covers both pieces of this welcome package. The bonus code for BetMGM is the key that opens the offer, so enter it before you finish signing up.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Chiefs vs. Bills odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for tonight's Thursday Night Football game:

Moneyline: KC +135 / BUF -160.

Spread: BUF -3.

Total: 45.5.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to register, enter the code, and place your first bet on Chiefs vs. Bills.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email address, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus after registration. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on Chiefs vs. Bills or any other market with odds of -10,000 or longer. If your bet loses, look for your bonus bets in your account and use them within seven days.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and the lineup changes often depending on the sports calendar.

To see what is live right now, open the "Promos" section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Checking it before you place a bet is a simple habit that can help you spot extra value on the games you already plan to follow.

Must be 21 or older, and eligibility varies by state. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.