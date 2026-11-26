The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. A code is required. As of Thursday, Nov. 26, new users can claim this offer on the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving Game. Check out more sportsbook promos for other offers.

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How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for Eagles vs. Cowboys

The BetMGM promo code SI1550 gives new users two perks. You get an exclusive $50 bonus after you register, and you get your stake back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. You can place that first wager on the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving Game, which kicks off at 4:30 PM ET on Fox.

Here are the terms and conditions for this welcome offer:

A bonus code is required. Enter SI1550 during registration.

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or betting market, with minimum odds of -10,000.

Bonus bets have no playthrough requirement, but they are non-withdrawable.

You must wager bonus bets once before you can request a withdrawal. Only the winnings are paid out, and the bonus bet stake is not returned.

Bonus bets expire seven days from receipt.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

The size of your qualifying wager decides how your bonus bets arrive. If you wager $51 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake. If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Here is how that looks on the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving Game. Say you bet $100 on the Dallas spread and the bet loses. You would receive five bonus bets worth $20 each, for $100 total in bonus bets.

Now say you bet $40 on the Philadelphia moneyline and it loses. You would receive one $40 bonus bet. If either of those bets wins, you collect your normal winnings in cash, and the bonus bet portion of the offer does not apply.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving Game odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for the matchup:

Game: PHI @ DAL (4:30 PM ET)

Moneyline: PHI +375 / DAL ~-437

Spread: DAL -8.5

Total: ~48

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 for Eagles vs. Cowboys

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and bet on the Thanksgiving matchup.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com and click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your name, address, email address, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus after registration. Deposit at least $10 using a method such as a credit card or PayPal. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on the Philadelphia vs. Dallas Thanksgiving Game with odds of -10,000 or longer. If your wager loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos after the Thanksgiving Game

The welcome offer is only the start at BetMGM. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing users across the NFL slate and other sports.

Open the "Promos" section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is available. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.