The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus a $50 sign-up bonus . As of Nov. 24, you can place that wager on Celtics vs. Wizards in the NBA Cup tonight. A code is required, and you can find more sportsbook promos in our sportsbook promos hub.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 works for Celtics vs. Wizards

New users must enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 during registration. A code is required, and entering it unlocks an exclusive $50 bonus after you register your account. From there, you can make a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on the Boston Celtics at the Washington Wizards, which tips off at 8 PM ET tonight.

Here is what happens with the offer if you place your qualifying bet on this NBA Cup game:

If your bet wins, you collect your cash winnings as normal, and the first-bet offer does not apply.

If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

A losing stake of $51 or more returns five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your stake.

A losing stake of $50 or less returns one bonus bet equal to your stake.

For example, say I bet $100 on the Wizards to cover the spread and the bet loses. I would receive five bonus bets worth $20 each. If I bet $40 on the Celtics moneyline and it loses, I would receive one $40 bonus bet. If either of those bets wins, I keep the winnings and move on to my next wager.

The terms and conditions are simple, and I always read them before I bet:

The minimum deposit is $10.

The qualifying wager can be up to $1,500 on any sport or market with minimum odds of -10,000.

Bonus bets carry no playthrough requirement, but they are non-withdrawable.

You must wager bonus bets once before you can request a withdrawal. Only the winnings are paid out, and the bonus bet stake is not returned.

Bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.

The offer expires Dec. 31, 2026.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

BetMGM odds for Celtics vs. Wizards in the NBA Cup

Here are the current BetMGM odds for tonight's matchup at 8 PM ET:

Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards (8:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: Boston Celtics -475, Washington Wizards +360.

Spread: Boston Celtics -10.5 (-110), Washington Wizards +10.5 (-110).

Total: Over 217.5 (-110), Under 217.5 (-110).

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for Celtics vs. Wizards

Follow these steps to sign up with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and place your first bet on tonight's game.

Download the BetMGM app or go to betmgm.com, then click the gold "Sign Up" button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus. Deposit at least $10 with a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on Celtics vs. Wizards, or any other market, at odds of -10,000 or longer.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM keeps the value coming after your welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other limited-time deals for existing customers. To see what is live for the NBA Cup, the NFL Thanksgiving slate, and beyond, open the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app before you place your next bet.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.