Exclusive BetMGM Bonus Code worth up to $1,550 for Monday Night Football Doubleheader
Week 2 wraps up with back-to-back games featuring the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers.
SI is offering new users our BetMGM bonus code SI1550 to unlock an exclusive offer that can produce up to $1,550 in bonus bets. As far as MNF sportsbook promos go, this one can’t be beat.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets + $50 bonus bet with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
All about the BetMGM bonus code offer
Players 21 and older can unlock BetMGM’s welcome offer by registering with promo code SI1550 and funding their account with at least $10. Your first wager, up to $1,500, triggers the promotion. If that initial bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets (up to $1,500) and add a $50 bonus bet to your account.
Wagers under $50 are refunded as a single bonus, while bets of $50 or more are split into five bonuses. All bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough and expire after seven days.
BetMGM bonus code offer terms:
This promotion is available to new BetMGM users aged 21 or older.
- Sign up with BetMGM using promo code SI1550 and deposit at least $10 to get started.
- Place your first wager, up to $1,500, to trigger the bonus offer.
- If your initial bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500, and add an extra $50 bonus bet.
- Bets under $50 are returned as a single bonus equal to your wager.
- Bets of $50 or more are split into five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
- Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement, and any winnings are converted to cash after one use.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the option to claim a welcome bonus of ‘Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager’ instead.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets + $50 bonus bet with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM offers numerous promotions for existing players during the NFL season. Here are a few on tap right now:
- Second Chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- Pick a Football: Bet $10 on pro football to unlock a casino reward.
- Pro Football Boost Pack: Claim this boost pack to unlock pro football profit boost tokens.
How to activate the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer
Claiming the BetMGM promo code for Monday Night Footbal is a breeze. Here’s how to do it:
- Sign up: Open a new BetMGM Sportsbook account, provide your details, and enter promo code SI1550 during registration.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first bet: Wager on MNF or any other matchup you choose.
- Receive your bonus: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500, and include an extra $50 bonus bet. Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
Our BetMGM review explores all the ins and outs of this leading sportsbook.
Compare the BetMGM MNF offer to others
Check out the great betting sites below for more bankroll-boosting welcome offers.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.